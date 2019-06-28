A group of Atlas Insurance employees, together with their family and friends, recently enjoyed a tour of the White Tower, known in Maltese as it-Torri l-Abjad, a small coastal watchtower overlooking Armier Bay in the limits of Mellieħa. It was built in 1658 as the sixth of the De Redin towers.

The White Tower is in advanced stages of restoration, being carried out by the NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa. Atlas is sponsoring the restoration of the British period guardroom, which will be used as a multi-purpose room for meetings and events. During the visit, Atlas employees could witness the works currently under way.

The visit took place on a Sunday morning and was led by Martin Vella from Din l-Art Ħelwa who gave everyone a tour of the tower itself, the guardroom and the Nemo Marine Interpretation Centre for children. After the tour, the group enjoyed a picnic lunch and refreshments in the shade of the tower.

“As a company, we believe in supporting the community, and in this case, the restoration of our precious heritage,” said marketing and HR manager Jackie Attard Montalto.

“Whenever we decide to support a project in the community, we endeavour to involve our colleagues in terms of the appreciation and work being carried out. Since agreeing to support Din l-Art Ħelwa, we have already held two clean-ups of the grounds around the tower, and this tour has been our third staff activity,” she said.