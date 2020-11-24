As part of the Atlas Insurance Mental Health Awareness Month, during October each staff member received a surprise delivery of a wellness gift box packed with herbal teas, essential oils, dark chocolate and other items aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being, with a note explaining their benefits.

During the whole month, Atlas promoted the importance of mental well-being with its staff as well as clients and the public in general. The firm shared daily tips and information on its social media platforms on how to take better care of ourselves and each other for an improved lifestyle – through the 30-day mental health challenge.

Besides the well-being gift box for each member of staff, employees were encouraged to dress down throughout the whole month of October. In addition, informative ICAS videos and a virtual talk by psychologist and executive coach Paul Micallef were organised for the team at Atlas. Micallef discussed ways how one can support a colleague or a loved one who may be going through mental health issues.

ICAS is a global international Employee Assistance Programme that provides unlimited direct access on a 24/7 to psychologists for employees and their families as well as local face-to-face counselling, legal and financial helplines and support for HR and line managers. Atlas Healthcare has recently introduced ICAS International in Malta.

“We hope to continue building on the valuable ideas and techniques we discovered throughout this month as part of our ongoing commitment to our team, clients, and stakeholders,” said Jackie Attard Montalto, chief human resources officer at Atlas Insurance.

“It is important to make mental health mainstream, as is physical health. The aim of the awareness raising month was to remove the stigma, considering the high prevalence of mental health issues, generally and currently due to COVID-19, and especially in Malta where we have seen a slightly raised incidence. We aim to consider mental health as we do physical health – and promote the tenet that each individual must be supported to keep themselves well, and if they feel unwell, to get good treatment immediately whilst being supported by the people around them.”

This was the second year running that Atlas raised awareness on the importance of mental health during the month of October.