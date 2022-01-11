The Malta Sports Journalists Association and Atlas Insurance will officially launch the public voting for the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Year Award 2021 between January 14 and 26.

The young athletes that have claimed the monthly award during 2021 are now eligible to compete for the prestigious yearly award with a combined vote by the panel of journalists and the public.

The journalists’ vote will carry 60% of the total outcome whilst the popular public vote will carry the other 40% of the vote that has been launched on the official Facebook page of Atlas Insurance.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta