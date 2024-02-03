Only one team has beaten La Liga leaders Real Madrid this season — neighbours Atletico Madrid, twice.

Diego Simeone’s side visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga, aiming to complete a hat-trick of victories over their bitter rivals and wrestle their way into the title race.

Atletico inflicted Madrid’s only top-flight defeat of the season in September, with a 3-1 home win that shook Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Madrid responded with a run of 21 matches without losing, brought to a juddering halt by Atletico again in the Copa del Rey last 16 in January.

The Rojiblancos romped to a 4-2 extra-time victory to gain revenge for Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final win against them the week before in Saudi Arabia.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.