Only one team has beaten La Liga leaders Real Madrid this season — neighbours Atletico Madrid, twice.

Diego Simeone’s side visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga, aiming to complete a hat-trick of victories over their bitter rivals and wrestle their way into the title race.

Atletico inflicted Madrid’s only top-flight defeat of the season in September, with a 3-1 home win that shook Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Madrid responded with a run of 21 matches without losing, brought to a juddering halt by Atletico again in the Copa del Rey last 16 in January.

The Rojiblancos romped to a 4-2 extra-time victory to gain revenge for Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final win against them the week before in Saudi Arabia.