“If we didn’t suffer, we wouldn’t be us,” Atletico Madrid captain Koke said on Wednesday night but after 36 games and nine months, a 10-point advantage spurned and a two-point advantage left, the trophy was finally in sight.

With just two games left to play, a win on Sunday at home to Osasuna could be enough for the league leaders to clinch the title.

Koke was referring to Atletico’s 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, when they had to hang on “unnecessarily” according to Diego Simeone, after missing chances for a third goal and then conceding one to set up a nail-biting finish.

But he could also have been talking about Atletico’s season, in which they would have won the title by now if it was not for a dramatic drop in form and might have seen it disappear completely if Barcelona and Real Madrid had not been so lacklustre in making them pay.

