Atletico Madrid confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign French striker Antoine Griezmann permanently from Barcelona, on a contract until 2026.
Griezmann has been on loan at Atletico since August 2021 after a difficult spell at Camp Nou, following his 120 million euro (116.5 million dollar) move in 2019.
“Griezmann has signed a deal that links him to our club until June 30, 2026,” said Atletico in a statement on Monday.
