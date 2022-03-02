Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is likely to miss Sunday’s crucial La Liga game against Real Betis after the club confirmed on Wednesday he has an adductor injury.

Atletico will also be concerned about Hermoso’s availability for their Champions League match against Manchester United later this month.

The second leg of the last 16 will be played at Old Trafford on March 15 after the first leg finished 1-1.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.