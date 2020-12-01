Atletico Madrid must wait to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League after substitute Thomas Mueller scored a late penalty for a much-changed Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in Spain.

Joao Felix put Atletico ahead in the first half before Mueller won and converted a spot-kick four minutes from time as Bayern Munich’s record 15-match winning run in the competition came to an end.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico had won just once in four matches in Europe this term despite their strong start in La Liga, but knew victory would secure passage to the knockout phase after Lokomotiv Moscow’s 3-1 home loss to Salzburg.

Luis Suarez was again unavailable at the Wanda Metropolitano having tested positive for Covid-19 while Diego Costa is sidelined long-term after suffering a blood clot in his right leg.

