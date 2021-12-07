Atletico Madrid grabbed a place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Antoine Griezmann scored one goal and had a key role in the two others as the Spanish side beat Porto 3-1.

The win in northern Porto coupled with AC Milan’s 2-1 defeat to a second-string Liverpool side at the San Siro was enough to send Diego Simeone’s side through as the second-placed team in Group B despite starting the day bottom.

Yannick Carrasco complicated Atletico’s task by getting sent off with 20 minutes to go for grappling Otavio to the ground in a touchline melee.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta