Atletico Madrid’s qualification for the Champions League last 16 remains far from secure after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.
Atletico remain second in Group A, two points ahead of Lokomotiv but with a game against Bayern Munich at the Wanda Metropolitano still to come next week.
Bayern secured top spot with a 3-1 victory over Salzburg.
Lokomotiv have to visit the reigning European champions in the final game while Atletico finish away at Salzburg, meaning it would still be a surprise if Diego Simeone’s side fail to reach the knock-out stages.
But this was a chance missed to take command of second place as Atletico created several chances against their Russian opponents but lacked a finishing touch.
