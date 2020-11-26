Atletico Madrid’s qualification for the Champions League last 16 remains far from secure after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Atletico remain second in Group A, two points ahead of Lokomotiv but with a game against Bayern Munich at the Wanda Metropolitano still to come next week.

Bayern secured top spot with a 3-1 victory over Salzburg.

Lokomotiv have to visit the reigning European champions in the final game while Atletico finish away at Salzburg, meaning it would still be a surprise if Diego Simeone’s side fail to reach the knock-out stages.

But this was a chance missed to take command of second place as Atletico created several chances against their Russian opponents but lacked a finishing touch.

