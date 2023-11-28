Atletico Madrid are depending on the red-hot Antoine Griezmann to book them a place in the Champions League knock-out rounds on Tuesday at Feyenoord.

After finishing bottom of their group last season Atletico are desperate to progress and know they face a fierce battle at De Kuip in the Netherlands, with the hosts fighting to avoid elimination.

Atletico lead Group E on eight points, one ahead of Lazio and two up on third-placed Feyenoord, and a win would send them through.

Griezmann, who scored a fine header against Mallorca to take Atletico third in La Liga on Saturday, is in superlative form.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

