Atletico Madrid are depending on the red-hot Antoine Griezmann to book them a place in the Champions League knock-out rounds on Tuesday at Feyenoord.
After finishing bottom of their group last season Atletico are desperate to progress and know they face a fierce battle at De Kuip in the Netherlands, with the hosts fighting to avoid elimination.
Atletico lead Group E on eight points, one ahead of Lazio and two up on third-placed Feyenoord, and a win would send them through.
Griezmann, who scored a fine header against Mallorca to take Atletico third in La Liga on Saturday, is in superlative form.
