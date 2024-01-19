Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme’s extra-time strikes earned Atletico Madrid a 4-2 win over rivals Real Madrid and passage to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

Earlier Barcelona secured an unconvincing 3-1 win at third-tier Unionistas de Salamanca to scrape through their last 16 tie.

Atletico edged an entertaining battle at the Rojiblancos’ Metropolitano stadium, the second of three Madrid derbies in under a month, to inflict Los Blancos’ second defeat of the season in all competitions.

Madrid twice pegged back Atletico to take the game to extra-time, with Jan Oblak’s own goal cancelling out Samuel Lino’s opener, and Joselu netting late on after Morata had put the hosts in front again.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.