Chiliz, a leading sports and entertainment blockchain company, recently announced a new partnership with football giants Atlético Madrid.

The Spanish behemoth, which finished 4th in UEFA's Club Coefficients rankings for 2019, is the first La Liga team to join Socios.com, the blockchain-based fan engagement and rewards platform, joining the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma and West Ham United in offering Fan Tokens to their supporters.

Socios.com is a first-of-its-kind blockchain-based mobile app for sports and entertainment fans. As the Club's Official Fan Token partner, Socios.com will help Atlético de Madrid stay closer to its global fanbase of millions of fans, through Atlético de Madrid Fan Tokens, digital assets that allow fans to engage in certain polls and rewards them for their participation.

The more fans interact with the club through the app, the more rewards they can earn, competing for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and gaining access to exclusive merchandise, games and leaderboards.

Atlético Madrid Fan Token holders will enjoy exclusive rights on the platform, including access to unique and exclusive experiences, promotions, draws and polls.

Through the use of pioneering blockchain technology, fans around the world will have a new way to interact with the club, and Atlético de Madrid can not only advance and expand its global audience, but can better engage with fans beyond the domestic market, bringing hundreds of thousands of fans in Europe and Asia closer to the club. Later this year, fans will be able to participate in different kinds of engaging polls.

Atlético de Madrid Fan Tokens will be tradable against Socios.com's native token, $CHZ, a digital currency for blockchain-backed platforms and products and mainstream users. Fans must first purchase $CHZ through a cryptocurrency exchange or directly on the app itself, to subsequently buy Fan Tokens through a process known as a Fan Token Offering™ or FTO.

The Atlético de Madrid Fan Token will be priced at €2 and will be available exclusively through Socios.com in Autumn 2019 for the 19/20 season. Fan Tokens can also be hunted for free through the app's augmented-reality geo-location feature Token Hunt.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO & Founder of Socios.com said, “Not only is Atlético de Madrid a giant of the footballing world, but the club is very creative and forward-thinking with regard to technology and fan engagement. Atlético de Madrid already have a hugely passionate fanbase in Spain but joining Socios.com will enable the club to further reach, engage and reward a more global audience through innovative blockchain technology. By adding a club of such magnitude, Socios will grow its own potential user base to well over a billion sports fans, all of whom will be eventual cryptocurrency users."