Veteran Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel has joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the Spanish La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, who has been capped 124 times by Belgium, has signed until June 30, 2023 after four years in the Bundesliga.

Witsel “is a new Atletico Madrid player after the agreement reached between our club and the Belgian footballer, who signs for one season”, the club said.

“Our new midfielder will bring a lot of experience, having played more than 600 official matches.”

The announcement confirms a move that was mooted by club president Enrique Cerezo on June 27.

