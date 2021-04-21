Atletico Madrid’s players have expressed their “satisfaction” at the club’s decision to withdraw from the European Super League project on Wednesday.

“From the Atletico squad we want to communicate our satisfaction over the final decision to withdraw the commitment to the Super League project taken by our club,” a statement by captain Koke said on Twitter.

“We will keep fighting to help from our position so that Atleti grow with the values of effort and sporting merit that have always characterised us, so that all of you continue to feel reflected in that identity. We will continue working hard, focused on the match tomorrow.”

