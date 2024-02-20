Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone returns to a happy hunting ground on Tuesday at the San Siro, but must put feelings to the side in an intriguing Champions League last 16 clash with Inter.

The Rojiblancos, fourth in La Liga, need a strong run in Europe to make something significant of a season which started well but stalled with elimination in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

In their path lie the runaway Serie A leaders and last year’s Champions League runners-up, with the first leg in Italy.

Simeone, who played for Inter between 1996-1999 winning the UEFA Cup in 1998, has fond memories from his time in Milan and has long been touted as a future coach of the Serie A side.

