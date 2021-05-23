Atletico Madrid’s players ran through the stadium and out into the car park Saturday to celebrate with fans they had not seen all season after their La Liga title was finally secured.

Three thousand supporters had gathered outside Jose Zorilla Stadium on Saturday, cordoned off and surrounded by police.

They watched on their phones while Atletico fell behind to 19th-placed Real Valladolid, only to come back to claim a 2-1 win and the championship thanks to Luis Suarez’s 58th-minute winner.

Atletico’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak was hoisted onto shoulders and a scarf was draped round the neck of the 20-year-old Joao Felix.

