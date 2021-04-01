A suspect fraudster who was involved in skimming credit card data from unsuspecting customers at a Paceville ATM was handed a suspended sentence and a €15,000 fine following an early change of plea.

Yulee Chekalarov, a 55-year old Bulgarian national was staying at a St Julian’s hotel when the alleged fraud allegedly took place over a two-day span back in June 2018.

He was accused of possession and unauthorised use of the devices to access and copy computer data or software, unauthorised modification of computer equipment or supplies as well as attempting to make fraudulent gain to the prejudice of third parties.

The court was told how skimming devices had been attached to a Euronet ATM in Paceville for the purpose of defrauding unsuspecting users, with investigations pointing in the direction of the accused as the person behind the illegal devices.

Chekalarov had originally pleaded not guilty but then changed his plea when proceedings continued, registering an admission last February.

When delivering judgment, Magistrate Nadine Lia observed that although the accused had not immediately pleaded guilty, his admission had been filed in the early course of proceedings and thus was to serve in his favour.

Moreover, the prosecution had not insisted on effective imprisonment, but rather on a pecuniary punishment, not tending towards the minimum, so as to reflect the seriousness of the charges.

On the other hand, the accused’s lawyer, Roberto Montalto, argued in favour of a non-custodial punishment but requested a fine that would tend towards the minimum allowed by law.

In light of such considerations, the court declared the accused guilty as charged and condemned him to a two-year jail term suspended for four years and a fine of €15,000 payable within three years.

The court also ordered forfeiture of the instruments of crime.

Inspector Shaun Friggieri prosecuted.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto was defence counsel.