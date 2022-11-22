AtoZ Electronics has now joined the partnering programme, encouraging businesses to raise funds for the Maltese Foundation for Inclusion and its crucial work within the disability sector, together with their clients.

AtoZ Electronics is a local distributor for some of the best known international electronic brands.

All those purchasing products online from the company’s website will now get the opportunity to choose to donate €1 or more as part of their final bill. Given this is an elective initiative, clients will only donate the money if they choose to do so. The donations collected will be passed along to Inspire monthly and a receipt will be sent directly to the donor by Inspire.

“Corporate social responsibility is a very important and invaluable aspect of any business. Businesses are a success because the community invests in them, and therefore, as a business we have a responsibility to invest back into the community through different ways,” Marvin Sammut, CEO of AtoZ Electronics, said.

“The work Inspire Foundation does locally is commendable and that is why we jumped on board this opportunity to help raise funds for this organisation monthly, together with our clients. I look forward to seeing how the support from our end towards Inspire Foundation can grow in the coming months and years.”

Antonello Gauci, CEO of Inspire Foundation, said: “On a daily basis, Inspire Foundation supports individuals with various disabilities, such as autism and cerebral palsy through specialised programmes and services that help to prepare these individuals for inclusion and full participation in society. That is why we rely a lot on the support of the public, as well as government and private businesses to continue providing our very well needed services.

“We are truly grateful that AtoZ Electronics have taken on this initiative as it will help to both raise funds towards our foundation, while also raising awareness on the work we do with the local community at large.”

For more information about Inspire Foundation, visit https://inspire.org.mt/. For more information about AtoZ Electronics, visit www.atoz.com.mt/.