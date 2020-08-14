The season-ending ATP Tour Finals in November will be held behind closed doors in London due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced after publishing an updated calendar on Friday.

The tournament features the top eight singles players and eight best doubles pairings, and will take place at the O2 Arena from November 15-22.

The ATP said the decision was taken in line with current British government guidance, although it still hopes some fans may be able to attend.

