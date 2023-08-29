A man on bail over three cases landed back in preventive custody after allegedly attacking a man and a woman in Ħamrun, claiming that he was simply carrying out “a citizen’s arrest” to stop suspected drug dealings outside the detox centre.

Antoine Monsigneur, a 52-year-old Ħamrun resident, landed back in hot water over an incident which started Sunday evening at around 7pm.

Monsigneur has a long criminal record dating back decades, with dozens of convictions including one for having beaten and stabbed his partner.

During his arraignment on Tuesday afternoon, his lawyers explained how the accused had been suspecting that certain people were selling drugs near the detox centre in Gwardamanġa.

“Yes, I filed reports to the police station all week long,” piped in Monsigneur.

“He [the accused] spent his life on drugs and could not bear to let that happen,” continued one of his lawyers, José Herrera, adding that what Monsigneur did was “almost laudable”.

“It was within the 100 metres and close to the police station to boot,” the accused again intervened.

He pleaded not guilty to assaulting, insulting and threatening a man and a woman, causing them to fear violence, as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

He was also charged with failing to report to the police that the address on his ID card had changed.

Monsigneur was also charged with breaching three previous bail decrees.

Prosecuting Inspector Ian Vella objected to the defence’s request for bail arguing that the victims were still to testify and highlighting that the accused had already been granted bail three times.

Moreover, both victims and other third parties living in the same apartment block were terrified of the accused.

Herrera countered that the charge of slight injuries could not stand since no criminal complaint had been lodged by the injured party.

The other offences were small.

The court could issue a protection order in respect of the alleged victims, added the lawyer.

However, after hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, turned down the request in light of the accused’s unruly character and the risk of tampering with evidence.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb was also defence counsel.