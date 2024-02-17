Real Madrid are without top scorer Jude Bellingham for the visit to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday, but Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of options.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have found top form after early season struggles, while Brahim Diaz and Joselu have established themselves as superb back up.

La Liga leaders Madrid pumped second-place Girona 4-0 last weekend to take a five point lead at the top of the table.

Bellingham netted a brace but was then taken off with an ankle injury that could keep him out for three weeks.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.