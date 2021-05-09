Attard mayor Stefan Cordina (first from left) presenting a sanitisation kit, one of 300 kindly donated to Roseville, a CareMalta elderly home in Attard, as part of an initiative by the local council, representing the Central Region. The kits consist of a packet of disposable masks, a hand sanitiser and two packets of santising wet wipes. Roseville’s management team, who received these kits on behalf of the home, thanked Cordina for the council’s kind gesture.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us