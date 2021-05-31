National Amateur League club Attard FC have been given a nine-point penalty, fined €1,000 and banned for five years from international competitions after they were found guilty of breaching the association’s regulations on bribery and betting on football matches.

The local governing body said in a statement that the sanction was given in relation to the case against former club member Rudgear Scerri who was given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted to criminal charges related to offences of attempted bribery in a National Amateur League match between Kalkara and Attard that was played on December 5, 2020.

“The Malta FA Board to Adjudicate Charges relating to Bribery and Illegal Betting in Football has imposed a 9-point penalty, a fine of €1,000 and a five-year suspension from international competitions on Attard FC after finding the club guilty of breaching the Association’s Regulations on Bribery and Betting regarding football matches,” the statement said.

