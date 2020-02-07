The gas cylinder that exploded in Attard last month had been exposed to excessive heat prior to the explosion, an internal investigation has revealed.

Liquigas said it resulted that the cylinder in question was subjected to excessive heat coming from the exhaust of a fireplace which led to the failure of the cylinder.

“Cylinders are designed according to international standards and can safely operate in local ambient conditions, including those encountered during hot summer days.

"If cylinders are subjected to excessive heat coming from an external source, this will exceed the design parameters and may lead to failure,” Liquigas said in a statement.

The incident had happened at around 10.45pm on January 9 in Triq Żnuber when the gas tank exploded in the front porch of a residence.

Nobody was injured but the explosion led some 200 residents to come out to the street to see what had happened.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident is still under way. Liquigas said it was collaborating with this inquiry.

The remains of the gas cyclinder. Photo: Malta Police

Liquigas reminded clients to properly store all cylinders, full or empty, away from any heat source and according to safety rules.

More information about safety guidelines is available on the Liquigas Malta website.