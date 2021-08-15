The restoration works on the façade and one of the lateral walls of Attard parish church have been completed. The project, which cost around €61,000, was co-financed by the European Union.

The façade was inaugurated on Friday morning by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi and parliamentary secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. The administrative secretary of the Archdiocese of Malta, Michael Pace Ross, the head of the Archdiocese’s Property Unit, Roberto Buontempo and parish priest Joseph Grech were also present.

In his address, Mgr Galea Curmi said that such projects help one distinguish between that which embellishes our environment and that which uglifies it.

“Our choice should be not that which translates into benefits for the few people to the detriment of the rest of the population, but that which benefits the common good, that is for everyone and future generations,” he remarked.

Mgr Galea Curmi thanked the experts who worked on the project, the parish priest and the community.

Parliamentary secretary Zrinzo Azzopardi noted that thanks to EU funds, Malta’s cultural heritage is being preserved and promoted.

Buontempo said that the project was carried out thanks to the work of the Fondazzjoni għall-Patrimonju Kulturali of the Malta Archdiocese and the Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds, together with Attard parish church. He explained that the Attard church was the only one built by Tommaso Dingli that still retains its original design.

Attard parish church, dedicated to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, was built between 1613 and 1624 and is regarded as the finest Renaissance church in Malta.