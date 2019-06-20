Traffic congestion is becoming progressively more of an issue as the number of vehicles on the roads continue to increase on a daily basis. It is a challenge that is draining the national financial and environmental resources.

Yet, whichever way one looks at it, the hard fact is that the vast majority of citizens want either less traffic, or else an improved infrastructure that can handle more traffic.

The Central Link project is causing controversy as it comes at a substantial environmental cost. The question is not about whether people agree with the project or not – there is no question that many would agree with any measures that reduce traffic congestion – but rather, the question is about whether there are alternatives that cause less environmental damage and inconvenience to residents in the area.

There can be many solutions to the traffic congestion in Attard, and the proposed central link is one of them, but it is not the only one. Alternatives have to be considered and given due weighting.

I believe that we need a culture change in Malta, we need to cure our car fetish and look at cars for what they really are – a necessary evil which we depend upon to move around to get things done. Cars are a drain on our pockets, our space, our time and pollute our environment with noise and emissions.

In the same way that car parking is being driven underground due to lack of space and the consequent exorbitant price of land, so too should we consider driving as much traffic as possible underground.

An apt metaphor I came across on social media compares the widening of roads to changing belt size as a means to cure obesity. Yet the fact remains that, at this point in time, we do have an urgent need for a wider belt, and the obesity issue can only be addressed in the longer term.

Therefore, accepting that the central link is a short-term solution does not make it irrelevant as people are getting stuck in traffic for close to an hour to cover a three-kilometre distance between the foot of Saqqajja Hill and Attard.

A tunnel that channels vehicles beneath Attard and rushes them to Mrieħel might be a feasible alternative with many advantages.

It would leave more space and access to public transport and cyclists above ground. It would minimise the environmental impact, as there would be no need to uproot trees, or to widen existing roads.

Emissions would be contained and the noise inconvenience practically eliminated.

This option also removes the threat of development that frequently accompanies road development – starting with a petrol station, leading to a diner, leading to a showroom, followed by a supermarket, and, why not, some flats to spend the night along the tiresome journey home from Attard to Rabat!

The tunnel alternative may be more costly and may take longer to complete, but the long-term benefits would certainly outweigh the costs.

If the tunnel between Malta and Gozo is being seriously considered, then certainly this is more of a priority as even Gozitans who cross over to Malta find themselves in the same predicament when they pass through Attard.

However, we cannot afford a piecemeal approach to transport management, which is what has unfortunately been happening over the past 40 years. A far-reaching, comprehensive strategy has become a national priority.

Such a strategy would include heavy incentives to switch to electric vehicles in the shortest time frame possible, with defined targets for the coming 10 years. For example, by 2030, 35 per cent of all vehicles in Malta would be electric.

This would of course result in less noise pollution and in a drastic reduction in emissions.

However, my impression of our society is that our macho character prefers cars to be as noisy as possible, as we use noise to project power, to dominate and to intimidate. So it is also a matter of a culture change. A holistic strategy that introduces underground traffic networks combined with the diffusion of electric vehicles, and that also factors in projections of the number of vehicles in Malta in view of demographic changes, might also reduce the need and extent of a radical overhaul of our public transport systems that may be beyond our financial means to realise.

We also might not have the necessary scale, in terms of potential commuters, to make ideas such as metro networks or tram systems sustainable.

My appeal is for the government to listen to what those who are opposing the Central Link project – as it is being currently proposed – have to say, and to try to reach a solution that caters for the needs of residents, commuters and trees.

Even if the latter have no voting rights, I am certain that they would be eternally grateful.

