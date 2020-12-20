A goal three minutes in added time enabled Hibernians to edge Balzan by the odd goal in three and move back to second place in the standings, two points behind leaders Sliema Wanderers.

The clash turned out to be a drab affair with little goal-mouth action although the Paolites managed to break the deadlock mid-way through the second half.

Balzan looked as though they had rescued a point when Steve Bezzina levelled matters in the 90th minute.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta