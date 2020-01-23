An attempt to smuggle live wild animals to Malta from Sicily was thwarted by the Customs Department and the police late on Tuesday.

The find comprised six tortoises, a frog, and several invertebrates, namely spiders, dragonfly larvae, caterpillars, and a water beetle.

In a statement on Thursday, the Environment and Resources Authority said its Compliance and Enforcement Directorate was currently working with Customs and the Plant Health Directorate to investigate the case.

The attempt to smuggle the animals was made when the car of a Maltese couple was searched on arrival from Pozzallo.

Officers from ERA’s Compliance and Enforcement Directorate subsequently examined the consignment.

These were identified as species whose importation and possession is restricted by virtue of international law, European Community law and domestic legislation.

They also presented a threat to Malta’s biological identity, since they could potentially establish populations in the wild or interbreed with locally occurring species.

The species were seized for further investigations.