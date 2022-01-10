A man involved in an attempted hold-up on New Year’s Day has been jailed after pleading guilty and acknowledging that some time in prison could help him kick his drug habit.

Dorian Grech, 24, was arraigned on January 3 in connection with the attempted robbery of a shop on Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa at around 10:30pm on New Year’s Day.

He immediately registered an admission to attempted aggravated theft, holding the shop owner and another man against their will as well as unlawful possession of a knife.

Grech confirmed his admission after the court warned him that the charges carried quite a hefty punishment.

When delivering judgment on Monday the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, took into consideration all the circumstances of the case, including the fact that the accused had failed to kick his drug addiction despite seven attempts to rehabilitate himself.

Although not a first-time offender, the accused’s criminal record was not too worrying, observed the court, also noting that he had pleaded guilty at a very early stage and had cooperated with investigators.

Moreover, Grech wanted to seek help and admitted that time in custody could serve as an opportunity for him to put in greater effort to quit his addiction which, so far, he had not managed to overcome.

In light of all this, the court condemned him to an 18-month effective jail term, less the time spent in preventive custody and also fined him €116.47 for the unlicensed possession of the weapon.

The court also placed him under a three-year treatment order and banned him from having a weapons licence for five years.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Andy Rotin prosecuted. Lawyer Ramon Bonnett Sladden was legal aid counsel.