Two men attempted to steal belongings from a student near the Mcast campus in Mosta on Wednesday, sparking mistaken media reports about men armed with knives on campus.

The attempted robbery took place at around noon at Ġnien il-Għarusa tal-Mosta, outside the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology campus.

Two men approached the 22-year-old and tried to steal his bag and laptop. He resisted and later filed a police report.

Police denied reports on some media that the perpetrators were armed with knives and had entered the campus.

A police spokesperson said no weapons were involved. Investigations are continuing.

An Mcast spokesperson insisted that the robbers had not entered the campus and said mistaken reports on social media had caused 'panic'.

Students and staff need a pass to enter the campus site.