A man who was set to face trial on Monday for attempted murder has agreed to a plea deal, just hours before his trial began.

Miloud Elforjani, a 41-year-old Libyan national, was set to be tried for having stabbed his partner several times in the abdomen in November 2020.

The court heard on Monday that Elforjani was pleading guilty to several charges but insisting he had “voluntarily desisted” from killing his partner.

The two, who met in 2016, had met for a chat that day in St Paul's Bay.

But their relationship turned sour when the woman told Elforjani that he was not the father of the child she was bearing.

She wanted to break up but Elforjani would not take no for an answer.

That November afternoon three years ago, he called her and asked her to meet him at St Paul’s Bay.

The two were chatting inside the victim’s car when she again insisted on breaking up.

That was when the accused stabbed the woman.

He was subsequently charged with attempted murder, grievously injuring the victim with a sharp, pointed instrument, carrying the weapon without a police licence, harassment, causing the woman to fear of violence and breaching previous bail conditions.

The case reached trial stage but an unexpected twist at the eleventh hour brought proceedings to an end.

Before the start of the first session, defence lawyer Roberto Montalto informed the court that the accused would plead guilty to all the charges listed in the bill of indictment except for the first, namely the charge of attempted homicide.

The lawyer explained that the crime had not been completed not because of some cause independent of the perpetrator’s will but because the accused had voluntarily desisted.

In light of that information, the Attorney General agreed to a plea deal.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, presiding over the Criminal Court, suspended the hearing until the parties filed a joint application outlining the terms of that deal.

Sentence is expected later on Monday.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Abigail Caruana Vella are prosecuting. Lawyer Roberto Montalto is defence counsel. Inspectors Audrey Micallef and Ryan Vella had prosecuted before the Magistrates’ Court.