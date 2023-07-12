The number of overweight people in Malta, including children, has increased over recent years, defeating the government’s attempts at reducing obesity, an NAO analysis has found.

The National Audit Office tabled its findings in parliament this week, giving a thumbs down to Malta’s implementation of a national healthy weight strategy.

Its review focused on a UN so-called sustainable development target that aims to end all forms of malnutrition. In Malta - as in the EU - the prominent nutritional issue is overweight.

The NAO analysis indicates that over recent years, overweight (pre-obesity and obesity) indicators for children, adolescents and adults registered increasing trends. The only exception is that of the child obesity indicator, which remained stable.

NAO report: a review of the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 2: Addressing pre-obesity and obesity

World Health Organisation data quoted by the NAO report shows that between 2013 and 2022, the percentage of overweight (comprising pre-obesity and obesity) seven-year-olds increased from 33% to 35.4%.

Similar data shows that the proportion of overweight adolescents increased to 31.2% in 2018 from 27.3% in 2014.

EU figures meanwhile show an increase of more than four percentage points between 2014 and 2019 among overweight adults.

While 59.6% of over-15-year-olds were considered overweight in 2014, 63.8% of this section of the population were considered as such in 2019.

For its report, the NAO investigated whether Malta reached four 2020 targets it set in its Healthy Weight for Life Strategy launched in 2012.

Only one - maintaining the proportion of 13-year-olds who are obsese below 15 per cent - was reached.

The office acknowledged the government’s investment to address pre-obesity and obesity, however, it said that current statistics proved that these efforts were not sufficiently comprehensive and effective.

It said data indicated the need for further efforts to motivate, enable and sustain healthier food consumption and more active lifestyles.

“Also of concern to the NAO is the limited legislative changes implemented, far reduced in scope than those originally intended in the original submissions tabled in parliament to address obesity," it said.

The office added that lack of political will and competing priorities were identified by stakeholders as factors underlying shortcomings.

“Several stakeholders observed how political influence may stall or disrupt progress against overweight, with sustainable mobility mentioned as an area that has registered poor progress due to a lack of political direction and will.

“Such stalling or disruptions were explained in terms of the citizen’s primary interest in increasing one’s economic power, politicians’ tendency to favour policy that is well-liked by the electorate, politicians’ hesitancy to tackle issues that have a monetary bottom line, and external pressures on politicians to reject proposals on grounds that it would lead to loss of business, loss of jobs or international implications in terms of trade and other issues.”

Over half of areas for action implemented

The national strategy listed 89 areas for action. Just over half were reached, while a third were partially implemented and 11% are still work in progress.

Implemented actions included addressing healthy eating at different life stages with special emphasis on the promotion of breastfeeding, school years and adulthood, and specific settings, such as workplaces, hospitals and homes for older people.

Stakeholders praised efforts including legislative amendments regulating the procurement of food within schools, the introduction of potable water through water fountains in schools, the fruit, vegetable and milk schemes, the increase in the number of physical education classes for children in compulsory schooling, the introduction of home economics as a compulsory subject in the first two years of secondary school in state schools and health promotion initiatives targeting students, teachers and parents, lectures by Transport Malta promoting active transportation, and training sessions for teachers.

In considering the lack of progress registered, the NAO said failure to reduce overweight prevalence rates was not unique to Malta.