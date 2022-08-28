It is often said that we are much better informed than the generations that preceded us. We have minute by minute updates of the latest events. People of influence in society have a direct line of communication with anybody willing to listen. News of the latest accident, criminal case or official statement reaches us instantly. That’s how we are fed information, in short, quick bursts.

While there are obvious advantages to this efficient flow of information, there are also serious considerations to be made about its effect on our levels of attention. Brief and constant bits of information generate short attention spans.

Take the war between Russia and Ukraine as an example. When the war began in February, we were bombarded by the latest information coming out of the conflict zone, photos made us sensitive to the suffering of many caught in the war zones, and many sprang to their feet to lend a helping hand. But as soon as media portals had more current matters to report, our attention also started to shift elsewhere. While the work journalists do, sometimes at a real risk to their safety, is priceless and should be supported, our attention is seriously impoverished if it synchronises itself completely with the latest headlines.

The word ‘attention’ come from the Latin word attendere, which literally means ‘stretching towards’. To give attention to something or someone means to stretch beyond myself, to understand the other, to put myself in their situation. One gets the sense that we are less able to do this stretching and often limit ourselves to a brief peak at things and people around us.

Our attention might be missing an important element: empathy. Award-winning American poet Mary Oliver says that attention without feeling is merely a report. Empathy is necessary if the attention is to matter. While we often say that love is blind, it is, however, also true that love knows things from within.

The frequently quoted words of Antoine de Saint-Exupery that it is only with the heart that one can really see rightly, are a reminder of how often we lack the right kind of attention. It is far more laborious to give attention to a circumstance or to a person, but it is also more fruitful in the long run.

It is far more laborious to give attention to a circumstance or to a person, but it is also more fruitful in the long run

Our brief attention span is unfortunately coupled with a proclivity to assess and comment too quickly. We seem to give far too much value to our personal opinion, and are less ready to look more deeply into things, to listen more carefully. In Christian iconography, where human anatomy is not figuratively represented, the human mouth is disproportionately small within the area of the face. The eyes, on the other hand, are usually far too large. It is a take on our tendency to haphazardly speak too much and too quickly. Our eyes (and ears) should probably be exerted far more than our mouths (and fingertips).

Real attention requires an outward movement, a desire to understand and familiarise myself with the object of my attention. Attention is a gift we give each other, it has to be intentional. While headlines give an idea of reality, attention knows things from within, lovingly.

alexanderzammit@gmail.com