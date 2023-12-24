Malta’s Association of Tractor and Trailer Operators (ATTO) has appointed Joseph Bugeja as its new chairman.

ATTO represents Maltese logistics operators who regularly connect Malta to the rest of the world through road services to and from Malta and across Europe. Its members service over 70 per cent of Malta’s importers and exporters across various industries including aviation, fashion, food, pharmaceutical and semiconductors industries.

“Mr Bugeja is a known name in the transport and maritime sectors and his important positions both in the private and public sectors have garnered him vast experience, contacts and a holistic vision. He is the right person to successfully lead ATTO over the coming challenging years,” Antoine Vella, president of ATTO, said.

Speaking about his new appointment, Bugeja said: “ATTO is an important organisation that is committed to fostering a strong community of trailer operators. As such, I am very proud and honoured with this new position which will allow me to apply my experience to continue advocating for the success of Malta’s trailer operators on whose strength Malta’s fragile supply chain depends.”

A fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, Bugeja started his career in freight forwarding and customs clearance in 1971 and went on to occupy the position of general manager of Sea Malta Company Ltd between 1974 and 2005, followed by a same position with Grimaldi Group/Malta Motorways of the Sea Ltd between 2006 and 2019.

Between 2019 and 2022 he was chairman and CEO of Transport Malta, and between 2020 and 2022, he was also chairman of the Foundation for Transport. He has occupied numerous directorships with various entities, including Tug Malta Ltd, MOBC Ltd, Franks Group, was CEO and founder of the Malta Maritime Forum and has sat on the Discipline Committee of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Enterprise and the Port Labour Joint Counsel.

Bugeja is currently also the president of the Maltese-French Chamber of Commerce.