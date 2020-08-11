When in 2004 Main Street Complex opened its door in Paola’s main square, many shoppers were curious to visit and experience this new shopping destination which brought a host of international retail brands to Paola. Fast forward 16 years and today Main Street has become an absolute favourite with many locals and is widely recognised as the most popular shopping and entertainment complex in the south of Malta.

The formula for success? Primarily the mix of local and international brands available, with several of them operating since 2004. Customers have also played a crucial role in this success story – thousands of loyal customers who make sure to visit this complex for their shopping and entertainment needs. Many find Main Street very convenient for its location and accessibility; both locals as well as those who work in areas such as Bulebel or around the airport or study in the vicinity, namely at MCAST. The underground carpark is surely another plus for anyone stopping at Paola square but there are also countless bus routes that pass through this busy commercial area.

The popularity that Main Street enjoys can be seen through its footfall which has increased exponentially in recent years. During 2019, Main Street Shopping Complex Paola has registered record-breaking footfall figures, outperforming the previous year by more than seven per cent and welcoming over 900,000 visitors in 12 months. Although in March 2020 the complex had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Main Street has once again experienced a steady stream of visitors since its reopening in May 2020, with footfall increasing week on week. Management is working closely with all the establishments to ensure a safe environment for both employees and customers.

Adding to this success, the company revenues during 2019 increased by 10.5 per cent while profit after tax rose by 25 per cent. At the AGM held on July 27, 2020, the Board’s proposal to distribute a final dividend for 2019 was approved unanimously. This was possible due to the company’s strong balance sheet and cashflow.,

Main Street offers the right mix of brands in the retail and leisure sectors, spread over five floors. These include Debenhams, Pull & Bear, George, Flying Tiger, The Model Shop. Peacocks, Pimkie, Accessorize, Sterling Jewellers, Heavenscent, Tenda, Bottega Verde, The Balloon Shop, Dean Gera Hair Salon, Cybermaxx Laser Tag, Antelli’s Café and Restaurant and Bingo. Several of these brands have operated successfully since 2004 resulting in space in the complex rarely being available.

Plans are now in full swing to upgrade a number of areas inside the complex and to develop new activities and promotional opportunities for the coming months.

