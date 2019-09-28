As the scholastic year starts once again, the last thing on a student’s mind is most probably a bank account. However, in order to receive a stipend, students must provide a bank account number.

BOV Club Team will be on campus during Freshers’ Week at the University of Malta from September 30 to October 4 and at Mcast from October 7 to 11 to help students open or renew bank accounts, making sure that their first stipend are received on time.

Students can become members of the BOV club and benefit from a package that is specifically designed for students embarking on post-secondary or tertiary education.

New BOV Club members or students renewing their BOV Club membership will be welcomed on board with a free gift together with a €50 voucher from Sunlab, Superdry, Topshop, Topman, Eurosport or VIP or a Verbatim 1300Ah powerpack. Alternatively, they can choose from a wide selection of gifts at highly discounted prices such as Aerolite cabin suitcase, Urbanista Stockholm True Wireless earphones, Remington F4 Style Series, Remington Wet2Straight or 1TB USB3 Rugged External Drive.

Students who join BOV Club will also benefit from: a BOV eAccount which can be managed online 24/7 and a higher interest rate than a normal savings account; free direct stipend and an SMS notification when stipend gets credited in account; free contactless BOV CashlinkPay or BOV Cashlink Visa which can be used locally, online and abroad; free BOV mobile banking app to pay others and manage accounts anywhere, anytime; free BOV internet banking for convenient and easy banking; free instant mobile top-ups; unsecured student loans at special rates including free life cover; preferential exchange rates on foreign currency; and free electronic SEPA payments.

Joining BOV Club or renewing membership is easy and can be done either at the BOV Club stand during Freshers’ Week, by visiting any BOV branch or on https://www.bov.com/Assistants/learn-more-about-bov-club. This offer is valid until October 31 and first stipend has to be credited to a BOV account by January 31.