Floriana coach Gianluca Atzori is determined to lead his team to victory in Sunday’s FA Trophy final when they face arch rivals Valletta at the National Stadium.

Floriana will surely head into today’s showdown with a psychological edge over Valletta as the Greens have prevailed in both league meetings this season.

Added to that they also hold the edge in terms of head-to-head meetings in FA Trophy finals as from their previous eight meetings in this showcase, Floriana have five wins against Valletta’s three.

The Greens are approaching this final in great confidence after a remarkable campaign which saw them mount a strong title challenge to Hibernians, which has only seen the Paolites prevail in the closing stages of the league season.

Coach Gianluca Atzori said that winning today’s final against Valletta would be the perfect way to crown what has been a very remarkable season from Floriana FC.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta