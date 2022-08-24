Gianluca Atzori has pledged his future with Floriana FC after he agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club.

The Italian tactician has been at the helm of Floriana FC since the start of the season and has helped the club to mount a serious league challenge, which saw the team finish just behind champions Hibernians.

However, the highlight of his first season in Maltese football arrived in the FA Trophy as Atzori led the team to FA Trophy success when they beat Valletta 2-1 in the final last May.

Now, Atzori has decided to continue his project at Floriana by signing a new two-year deal.

“Head Coach Gianluca Atzori has sent a strong message of trust and stability in the Club by committing himself to a new contract extension until 2024,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

Click here for full story