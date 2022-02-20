Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored twice as Barcelona ran riot at Mestalla to beat Valencia 4-1 and climb back into La Liga’s top four on Sunday.

Aubameyang’s double came either side of a Frenkie de Jong tap-in as a free-flowing Barca hit Valencia with three goals in 15 minutes towards the end of the first half.

And while Valencia briefly raised hopes of a comeback when Carlos Soler headed in Bryan Gil’s cross after half-time, a stunning strike from Pedri, which skimmed off Aubameyang’s back, completed Barcelona’s impressive victory.

Aubameyang had made two substitute appearances in La Liga before starting against Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday, but this was his first league start for Barcelona since having his contract terminated by Arsenal last month.

The 32-year-old was at his pin-point best as he raced clear and fired in to open the scoring before bundling home his second and Barcelona’s third at the back post.

