Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick as Arsenal saw off a Leeds rally for a thrilling 4-2 win at the Emirates on Sunday.

Aubameyang had not started a game for nearly a month after having to quarantine after visiting his mother, who is suffering from illness abroad.

The Arsenal captain had scored just five league goals all season in a frustrating campaign for the Gunners, but he took full advantage of Leeds’ expansive style to score his first Premier League hat-trick.

