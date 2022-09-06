Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his debut for Chelsea in Tuesday’s opening Champions League group game at Dinamo Zagreb despite suffering a fractured jaw during a home invasion.

Chelsea made a deadline-beating swoop for Aubameyang last week, signing the forward on a two-year contract from Barcelona just months after he left Arsenal.

The 33-year-old missed Chelsea’s controversial 2-1 win over West Ham on Saturday but has travelled with the squad to Croatia.

“Auba is very ambitious, he’s very focused and he’s hungry to play for us, and he is hungry to prove a point. That’s why he’s here,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

Aubameyang will be fitted with a custom-made mask to protect his jaw that was broken during an assault by a group of four men who broke into his home near Barcelona and threatened him with firearms.

More details here...