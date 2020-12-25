Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said the young players eager to establish themselves at struggling Arsenal must “be patient” in their wait for first team action.

The Gunners have endured their worst start to a league campaign in almost half a century (the 1974/75 season) and last won a domestic match on November 1.

Heading into Saturday’s tricky home game with fifth-placed Chelsea they are just four points above the relegation zone.

Aubameyang’s lack of goals is one of the reasons they are in such a predicament having scored just four times.

