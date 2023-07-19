Golf in New Zealand

Golf courses in New Zealand offer stunning landscapes, challenging courses, and a supportive golfing community. With its diverse terrain, from rugged coastlines to rolling hills, this beautiful country provides a breathtaking backdrop for golf enthusiasts. The best part is that the country's temperate climate allows for year-round play, making it a golfer's paradise.

With more than 400 golf courses throughout New Zealand, beginners and experts alike can find a suitable course to play on.

A brief history of golf in New Zealand

The first recorded golf game in New Zealand took place in 1871, which led to the formation of the first golf club called Dunedin Golf Club. The sport quickly gained popularity and several golf clubs opened across the country.

One of the most significant years for golf in New Zealand was 1893, when the New Zealand Golf Association (NZGA) was founded. This organization later became known as Golf New Zealand, and today it is the national governing body for golf.

Golf in Auckland, New Zealand

Golf enthusiasts do not need to look any further than Auckland Golf Club, but the former capital of New Zealand boasts plenty of different courses for golfers of all abilities to play on. Let’s take a look at some of the best courses available in Auckland.

Some of the top golf courses in Auckland

The list includes exclusive private clubs as well as more casual courses that are open to the public.

Gulf Harbour Country Club

A golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr, Gulf Harbour Country Club is one of the most premier, private golf clubs in Auckland.

Titirangi Golf Club

Designed by Alister MacKenzie, Titirangi Golf Club is located in the New Lynn area. It is open to visitors, but it is recommended to book your tee time well in advance.

Wainui Golf Course

Located about 30 minutes north of the city of Auckland, this is a great golf course for both avid and casual golf players.

Huapai Golf Course

Just 20 minutes south of the city in Riverhead, Huapai Golf Course is a budget-friendly option for those looking to have a casual golf outing with some friends.

Pakuranga Golf Club

A 6,013-metre golf course located in East Auckland, Pakuranga Golf Club is open to members and non-members.

Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club

After many new developments, Royal Auckland Golf Club is one of the top exclusively private golf clubs in Auckland. The course has 27-holes with three nine-hole courses.

Amenities available at golf courses in Auckland

Many of the golf courses offer a well-rounded experience, including amenities that will make your experience smoother. Most of the private and public golf courses will have:

Driving ranges – Before you tee off, you can warm up on the driving range. Or, if you do not have a tee time, but want to practice your golf swing, the driving range is ideal.

– Before you tee off, you can warm up on the driving range. Or, if you do not have a tee time, but want to practice your golf swing, the driving range is ideal. Clubhouses – Clubhouses are an area for golfers to visit and enjoy each other’s company when they are off the green.

– Clubhouses are an area for golfers to visit and enjoy each other’s company when they are off the green. Locker rooms – You can store your belongings safely in the locker rooms.

The more exclusive, internationally-regarded, premier golf clubs that require a membership will also offer more luxurious amenities, such as:

High-end restaurants, bars and cafes – Clubhouses may include a café to grab lunch or dinner after your round of golf, or a bar to enjoy a nice cold beer or glass of wine. Some may offer a high-end restaurant in addition to the café, to offer a more exclusive dining environment.

– Clubhouses may include a café to grab lunch or dinner after your round of golf, or a bar to enjoy a nice cold beer or glass of wine. Some may offer a high-end restaurant in addition to the café, to offer a more exclusive dining environment. Golf courses designed by world-renowned designers and architects – Many of the premier golf courses are known because of the architect and designer of the course. For example, Titirangi golf course was designed by the world-renowned golf course architect, Dr. Alister MacKenzie. It is the only course that MacKenzie has designed in New Zealand.

– Many of the premier golf courses are known because of the architect and designer of the course. For example, Titirangi golf course was designed by the world-renowned golf course architect, Dr. Alister MacKenzie. It is the only course that MacKenzie has designed in New Zealand. Functions and events – Many private golf clubs also have common areas and beautiful rooms that can be rented out as private event spaces. For example, golf clubhouses can become beautiful settings for weddings, private birthday dinners, and more.

– Many private golf clubs also have common areas and beautiful rooms that can be rented out as private event spaces. For example, golf clubhouses can become beautiful settings for weddings, private birthday dinners, and more. Board room – Some of the prestigious golf courses may also have a space that can be used for business meetings. A golf course is a great place for business meetings out of the office, but the board room can offer a space to follow up on the conversation and business deals after the round of golf is over.

Golf tournaments in Auckland

Golf courses in Auckland have hosted many notable national and international golf tournaments. Therefore, Auckland is a perfect city for those who wish to play in golf tournaments and for those who enjoy spectating and cheering on from the sidelines. Let’s take a look at some of the tournaments that you could see in Auckland:

New Zealand Open

Although the location of this tournament changes every year, Auckland has hosted this tournament multiple times. As part of the PGA Tour, top professional golf players from around the world compete in this tournament.

The New Zealand Women’s Open

Again, the location of this tournament changes, but Auckland has been the host a variety of times.

The Auckland Anniversary Tournament

Organised by the Auckland Golf Association, this tournament brings together golfers from various clubs in Auckland to compete in a fun and friendly way.

The Pegasus Cup

This tournament is a part of the professional golf series in New Zealand, the Jennian Homes Charles Tour. Both professional and amateur golfers compete in this tournament.

The Toro Interprovincial

This is a tournament for New Zealand’s top amateur male golfers. Teams from various regions within New Zealand compete against each other in a match play format.

