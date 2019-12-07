The animated spy comedy adventure Spies in Disguise is hitting the big screen just in time for Christmas, and Audi is in on the act.

The movie features another superstar alongside super spy Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith): the Audi RSQ e-tron, the first concept car from the Four Rings to be created exclusively for an animated film.

The model was designed in close cooperation with Blue Sky Studios and boasts a holographic speedometer, an electric drive, a fully automated driving mode and visionary design language. The highlight of this unusual product placement: contrary to tradition, Audi is not using the movie to advertise the launch of the model; instead, the sporty two-seater serves as a demonstration of how intelligent and sustainable premium mobility could look in the future.

For the first time, Audi has developed and designed a virtual vehicle for an animated film. The starting point for this unique project was examining the script for brand integration potential.

“A super-agent story in which innovation and technology are required and where the main character and his car make a perfect team could hardly be a better fit for the Audi brand,” said Kai Mensing, responsible for product placement at Audi AG.