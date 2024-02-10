Audi is harking back to its motorsport heritage with a new limited-edition version of its RS 6 performance estate – the GT. 

Just 660 examples will be produced worldwide. Though it shares the same basic layout as the ‘standard’ RS 6, the GT has been comprehensively re-developed to make it even sharper and more engaging to drive. 

The 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine produces the same 621bhp as the regular RS 6, but thanks to a number of lightweight materials it’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 3.1 seconds – slightly quicker than the standard car. It’ll top out at a limited 190mph, too. 

Audi has also revised the RS 6’s suspension setup, with a drop in ride height of 10mm over the regular RS 6. The entire car takes direct inspiration from the RS 6 GTO concept from 2020, which itself was influenced by the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO race car from 1989. 

