Audi has unveiled its new e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT as the brand’s new pair of flagship EVs.

Joining the e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs in Audi’s electric range, the pair of new four-door GT models sit on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan and are said to be “pioneers that are shaping the future of the brand”.

Following on from the 2018 e-tron GT concept car and heavily-previewed prototype, the production car retains the concept’s sleek shape, wide stance and huge front grille – though the latter is primarily used here to hide the safety sensors, rather than be used for cooling. It’s also the first Audi to be available with a body-coloured grill. At the rear, the GT gets a full-length LED light bar, while a host of carbon-fibre extras are available.

When it comes to the cabin, Audi moves away from its twin touchscreen system to focus on one large touchscreen system instead and brings back traditional climate buttons too. It’s angled towards the driver, while a large digital cockpit is also included. The interior has an ‘eco’ element to it, with the GT available with a ‘leather-free’ package, along with recycled materials being used throughout the interior.

The regular e-tron GT’s electric motor motors produce up to 523bhp and 630Nm of torque when Launch Control is activated and enables a 0-60mph time of 3.9 seconds. As for the flagship ‘RS’ model – which is the first electric car to bear the legendary name – this delivers up to 637bhp and 830Nm when launch control is activated, allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 3.1 seconds. Both versions come with quattro all-wheel-drive and have an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

All GT’s feature an 86kWh battery (93kWh gross), which is placed between the axles to give a lower centre of gravity, with Audi also saying its weight distribution is ‘very close’ to the perfect 50:50 combination. As for range, no official figures based on the more realistic WLTP testing cycle have been given, though Audi claims on the old NEDC test, the e-tron GT can travel 303 miles on a single charge, and 293 miles for the RS model. Expect the actual figures to be reduced slightly.

Both versions also come with the ability to charge at up to 270kW, something Audi says allows a charge from five to 80 per cent of the battery’s capacity to take ‘less than’ 23 minutes.

Elsewhere, RS models come with adaptive suspension and a rear-axle differential lock that improves traction and stability.

Audi has also engineered a ‘sport sound’ to the GT, which generates a specific digital sound, which Audi says acts as an “acoustic expression of the progressive gran turismo character”.

The e-tron GT is Audi’s first EV to be produced in Germany and will roll out of the same factory as the brand’s flagship R8 supercar in Neckarsulm. The firm has also said the model has a carbon-neutral footprint.