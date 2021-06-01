Audi announced Monday that it has hired two of the Dakar Rally’s most successful drivers Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz for when it makes its debut on the race with a hybrid car.
“It is no exaggeration to speak of a ‘dream team’,” said Julius Seebach, managing director of Audi Sport, in a statement.
Audi will enter three hybrid cars on which the power will be provided by electric powertrains although the battery will be augmented by a combustion engine.
Swede Mattias Ekstrom will complete the trio.
