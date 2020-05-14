Audi has unveiled a new plug-in hybrid variant of its popular A6 Avant.

Based on the A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro, the model uses the same powertrain as the one used in the recently launched Q5 55 TFSI e and A7 55 TFSI e.

It combines a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with a 14.1kWh battery pack and electric motor to produce a combined 362bhp and 500Nm of torque, which makes it more powerful than the performance-orientated S6 variant.

The 55 TFSI powertrain has been used in two other Audi models.

Power is then sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox, and Audi claims that that the A6 will go from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 5.5 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 155mph 185km/h).

It’s also capable of covering up to 32 miles (51 kilometres) on battery power alone – at speeds of up to 84mph (135km/h) – while economy sits at 148.6mpg with emissions of 44-48g/km CO 2 depending on wheel size.

Audi states that when plugged into a 7.4kW charging point, the A6 will be able to charge to 100 per cent from flat in around 2.5 hours, while regenerative braking helps to top up the battery levels when on the move.

The inclusion of batteries does have an impact on boot space – reducing the room on offer from 586 litres in the standard A6 Avant to 405 litres.

The hybrid A6 Avant has an electric range of just over 48 kilometres.

European versions receive 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights and a full S sports body kit.