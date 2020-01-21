Audi is once again presenting itself as a provider of sustainable premium mobility at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, thus supporting the annual meeting’s sustainability goals.

The brand with the four rings is serving as the exclusive mobility partner for the 33rd time already and providing a fleet that is 90 per cent electrified. The Audi models are charged with green electricity exclusively, using mobile charging containers made with used Audi e-tron batteries that were developed specially for this purpose. Audi is continuously developing these green charging solutions.

In doing so, the company is creating its own model sustainable mobility ecosystem in wintry Davos. Using roughly 100 electrified Audi models in combination with the shipping containers for charging allows the company to operate a virtually CO2-neutral shuttle fleet for the major event. In addition to the fully electric Audi e-tron, the flagship Audi A8 as a plug-in hybrid model will also be on the road.

The three charging containers are each equipped with four used Audi e-tron battery systems that deliver their overall charging capacity of roughly 700 kW at three charging terminals, each with an output of 150 kW, and have a storage capacity of around 1.0 MWh. To this end, Audi is cooperating with Swiss energy company ABB. This solution reduces the strain on the local grid to a minimum during peak times of demand in particular. The power for the three mobile containers in Davos, in turn, is generated from 100 percent local hydroelectric power.

The World Economic Forum in Davos is one of numerous events for which Audi is continuously developing its sustainable electric charging solutions.